Chris Godwin: I don’t think anyone knows if I’ll play this week

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin seemed to take a big step toward being in the lineup for the season opener against the Cowboys this week when he was spotted practicing without a knee brace to protect the ACL he tore late last season, but he’s not ready to rule himself in for Sunday night just yet.

Godwin was a guest on the installment of the In the Moment with David Greene podcast released on Tuesday and was asked about the likelihood of him playing in Week One. Godwin declined to put a percentage on his chances.

“That’s a great question,” Godwin said. “I don’t think any of us know that yet . . . In the grand scheme of things, I don’t think it matters that much. I would love to be there for the entire season, but I think what’s more important is being there for the second half of the season. Being there for what I missed last year.”

Godwin has been participating in practice, so Wednesday’s injury report may not shed much light on the direction things are going. Friday will bring official injury designations that could offer a better hint.