Could Justin Jefferson be the first receiver to win NFL MVP?

Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders
No receiver has ever won the NFL’s MVP award. Not a single one. Could this be the year that changes?

The problem for great receivers is that there’s always a quarterback who made them great. Between the two, the quarterback will get the bulk of the votes — or at least enough of them to dilute the receiver’s tally.

For a receiver to win it, he needs to have a season that is historic, if not record-setting. And he needs to have a quarterback who prompts more shrugs of indifference than shouts of amazement.

Enter Justin Jefferson. Already one of the most accomplished receivers in the league despite playing for a defensive-minded head coach and two different offensive coordinators, new coach Kevin O’Connell is implementing a Rams-style offense that will make Jefferson into Minnesota’s answer to Cooper Kupp.

Last year, Jefferson had 108 catches and 1,616 receiving yards. This year, he could explode in the new offense.

With Kirk Cousins throwing the passes, the votes could skew toward Jefferson. Cousins would need to throw for more than 5,400 passing yards and 50 touchdowns to get serious consideration for MVP, or the Vikings would have to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

It’s more likely that Jefferson will go off statistically this year, possibly enough that he potentially enters the conversation to be the first ever receiver to be the Most Valuable Player in the NFL.

5 responses to “Could Justin Jefferson be the first receiver to win NFL MVP?

  1. OMG all this hype for these new age softies. They’re going to go 0-4 at least as their preseason begins on 9/11. I half think that after Zimmer, KOC intentionally overcompensated the other direction so he can be real next year and say to them “No more participation trophies, now we work.”

  2. Settle down, Beavis!
    No matter who gets the targets, I’m betting there are going to be a lot of chapped egos on the wrong side of the river before the season is half over.

  3. If Cooper Kupp couldn’t win it last year, Jefferson has no chance barring he has the best receiving season ever seen, and even then it would probably still be a QB.

  4. If Rodgers has a great season without Adams he’s going to win a third. There wont be any WR in the conversation.

  5. Great – a $35-40 million WR. All about the players getting their $$$ but how can any GM expect to build a “team” with that kind of commitment to one player. The wise teams of the NFL will surely migrate back to ball control offenses focusing on the run game, if for no other reason than to avoid the unreasonable commitments to WRs and in some cases, not so impressive QBs.

