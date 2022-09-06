Darius Slayton excused from Giants practice Tuesday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Darius Slayton wasn’t sure he’d make the cut to 53 players with the Giants last week, but he wound up sticking around as the Giants made other moves to reach the roster limit.

Slayton’s spot on the team doesn’t feel terribly secure, however. He’s listed as the only third-string wide receiver on the team’s depth chart with David Sills V and Richie James joining Sterling Shepard on the second team. He’s also set to make $2.54 million this season and the Giants could clear all of that cap space by parting ways with him before Tuesday afternoon.

That makes it notable that Slayton was excused from practice on Tuesday. The Giants did the same thing with veteran linebacker Blake Martinez before they released him last week.

Slayton has 124 catches for 1,830 yards and 13 touchdowns in 43 career games.