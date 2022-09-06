Darius Slayton excused from Giants practice Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 6, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 11 Preseason - Giants at Patriots
Wide receiver Darius Slayton wasn’t sure he’d make the cut to 53 players with the Giants last week, but he wound up sticking around as the Giants made other moves to reach the roster limit.

Slayton’s spot on the team doesn’t feel terribly secure, however. He’s listed as the only third-string wide receiver on the team’s depth chart with David Sills V and Richie James joining Sterling Shepard on the second team. He’s also set to make $2.54 million this season and the Giants could clear all of that cap space by parting ways with him before Tuesday afternoon.

That makes it notable that Slayton was excused from practice on Tuesday. The Giants did the same thing with veteran linebacker Blake Martinez before they released him last week.

Slayton has 124 catches for 1,830 yards and 13 touchdowns in 43 career games.

Permalink

2 responses to “Darius Slayton excused from Giants practice Tuesday

  1. Unfortunately they think Pimpleton is an adequate replacement because he returns/muffs kickoffs like they think Calitro is an adequate replacement for pro bowler Martinez and they think top corner Bradbury is easily replaceable with Aaron Robinson. News flash they’re wrong.

  2. Tha Nino Man says:
    September 6, 2022 at 2:35 pm
    Unfortunately they think Pimpleton is an adequate replacement because he returns/muffs kickoffs like they think Calitro is an adequate replacement for pro bowler Martinez and they think top corner Bradbury is easily replaceable with Aaron Robinson. News flash they’re wrong.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Not even close. Pro Bowler Martinez is coming of major knee surgery, and had 2 tackles this preseason. Bradbury wasn’t cut for ability. He was cut because their prior GM left them in cap hell, and he was the easiest player to reduce to be able to sign their draft picks. IF the Giants had a better cap situation Bradbury would still be on the team. Pimpleton was signed to the practice squad. Slayton doesnt play special teams, and has regressed during his time in the league. But other than that – great analysis.

