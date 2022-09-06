Giants expect Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeel Ojulari to practice Tuesday

Getty Images

The Giants have been working without two of their top defensive players recently, but their chances of getting them back for Sunday’s game against the Titans are looking better.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at his Tuesday press conference that he expects edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari to rejoin the team on the practice field later in the day. Both players will be limited as they begin to work their way back toward 100 percent.

Thibodeaux was diagnosed with a sprained MCL after being injured on a low block by former Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss in the team’s second preseason game. Ojulari hurt his calf against the Jets in the final preseason contest.

Oshane Ximenes, Jihad Ward and Tomon Fox are the other players on the active roster who play on the edge for the Giants.