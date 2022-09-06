It’s official: Dameon Pierce earns starting job

Getty Images

It wasn’t that long ago that rookie running back Dameon Pierce was third on the Texans’ depth chart. On Tuesday, Pierce’s spot in the starting lineup became official.

The team released its updated depth chart, and Pierce is listed as RB1.

He began training camp behind Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead. But Mack no longer is with the Texans, who cut him from the active roster and the practice squad roster, and Burkhead is Pierce’s backup.

Pierce quickly established himself in the preseason, rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in two games.

He is expected to help improve the team’s running game, which ranked 32nd in the league with 1,422 yards. The Texans averaged 3.4 yards per rush and scored only eight rushing touchdowns in 2021.