Jalen Thompson: New contract doesn’t really change much

Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson entered the NFL with a low profile as a fifth-round pick in the 2019 supplemental draft, but he’s been successful in carving out a role for himself in Arizona.

Thompson has started 25 of the 37 games he’s played over the last three seasons and he’s played well enough that the team signed him to a three-year, $40 million extension late last week. Thompson, who is the only active player to enter the league in the supplemental draft, said on Monday that landing the deal is not going to alter his approach as he kicks off his fourth season against the Chiefs on Sunday.

“I was pretty confident that it would come. Just one of those things. I had to just keep playing throughout the training camp, not really focusing on that, and just worrying about Kansas City,” Thompson said, via Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic. “Doesn’t really change much, you know what I mean, still got that chip on my shoulder, and still going to go out there and do what I do.”

The Cardinals also signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a new deal this offseason and the hope in Arizona is that the two players will be part of a team that can finish stronger than the last two they fielded in Arizona.