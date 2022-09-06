Jerry Jones: We have to ease Jason Peters along

Posted by Josh Alper on September 6, 2022, 9:58 AM EDT
The Cowboys officially signed veteran tackle Jason Peters on Monday, but they don’t plan to have him on the field against the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the signing allows the team to “be in manageable shape” at left tackle and stressed the need to take things slowly with Peters after he was away from football for the entire offseason.

“We want to be prudent and recognize this isn’t his first year. In other words, we’ve got to ease him along,” Jones said.

Jones said that Peters’ playing time will be determined by how he looks in practices and by how rookie Tyler Smith looks in his first regular season action. Jones also said he thinks Peters’ experience will help Smith make the transition to the NFL and that process will begin in earnest in the days leading up to the matchup with Tampa.

  1. Basically Jason is on a crash diet to lose 60 lbs and play 20 snaps a game with some stamina.

