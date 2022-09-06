Jonas Griffith back at practice for Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos’ hope in August was that linebacker Jonas Griffith would be able to make it back from an elbow injury for the season opener and the chances of that happening took a step in the right direction Tuesday.

Griffith took part in practice for the first time since getting hurt in the team’s first preseason game. Griffith’s participation level will be listed on Thursday’s injury report and Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t offering any hint about whether the linebacker will play against the Seahawks.

“Right now, everybody’s going to be practicing,” Hackett said, via the team’s website. “We’ll have all those guys up and see where they’re at.”

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was also back at practice after missing time last week and Hackett said the team will be monitoring right tackle Billy Turner to see if he’ll be able to play a complete game on Monday night.