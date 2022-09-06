Mike Tomlin: “Mitch Trubisky is our starting quarterback and our captain”

Given that the depth chart may not always be accurate, it’s good to get the info straight from the source.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that, indeed, quarterback Mitch Trubisky is the starting quarterback.

“Mitch Trubisky is our starting quarterback and our captain,” Tomlin said, before the audio of his press conference crapped out. “We’re really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us.”

Tomlin explained that Trubisky has been a “franchise” quarterback, and that he has a winning record as a starter. In four years with the Bears, Trubisky took the team to the playoffs twice. It was also important to Tomlin that Trubisky took care of the football in stadium settings.

The best news for the Steelers is that all three quarterbacks did that during the preseason.

Tomlin confirmed that, despite Monday’s depth chart, rookie Kenny Pickett is the No. 2 quarterback. Tomlin explained that Pickett’s development “took off” when it was time to play in games. Tomlin said it’s “reasonable to expect” Pickett’s “growth and development to continue.”

Tomlin also praised No. 3 quarterback Mason Rudolph for not “pouting” about his status.

    So sayeth Tomlin!!! ‘Nuff Said!!!!

  3. Call me a skeptic but I don’t see Mitch holding this position the full season. If he’s put in a game manager scenario, he might do alright. If you’re asking him to beat teams, especially teams that are above .500 by the end of the season, he really struggles here.

  4. He will surprise. Great athlete and attitude. Can’t throw deep to the sidelines to save his life and makes the occasional blunder, but he’s mobile and can throw on the run.

    The better he does without Nagy is a good sign for Bears fans and Fields’ future. Nagy was the problem.

  6. You have to applaud the guy for surviving Matt Nagy. Look at where Trubisky was then, and where he is now. Quite the leap…

  7. We have to assume the Steelers will get to 0-2. The reason being Cincinnati is the best team, and Belichick won’t have problem game planning against Trubisky.

  11. There’s a broad gap between “comfortable with what Mitch has shown us” and “excited about what Mitch has shown us.”

  12. If Pittsburgh can run the ball and play solid defense then the Steelers will be ok (finish with 8-9 wins). Just dont ask Mitch to win the game for you in the 4th or throw accurate passes 30+ yards.

