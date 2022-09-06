Patriots sign James Ferentz to active roster

Posted by Josh Alper on September 6, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots
The Patriots opened a spot on their active roster when they placed wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and they filled it with a familiar face on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have signed center James Ferentz off of the practice squad.

Ferentz originally signed with the Patriots in May 2017 and he has been on their active roster or practice squad for the last five seasons. He returned to the practice squad after being one of the team’s final cuts last week.

He has played in 27 games and made six starts during his time in the organization. He also played in 21 games over two seasons with the Broncos before heading to New England.

4 responses to “Patriots sign James Ferentz to active roster

  1. With a signing like this. You know you are in cap purgatory. That and having a QB with a noodle arm. Not good optics.

  4. Ahhhmmm, he was just a practice squad elevation….. don’t really get the cap hell stuff but whatever….. nice to see that ANYTHING Patriots related still gets more attention from fans of other teams than they actually show to the teams they cheer for…. Funny actually!!!
    I got a friend that is a life long Bronco fan but actually gets more happiness cheering for any team that plays the Patriots to win then he gets from cheering for his own team to win….. PRICELESS!!!

