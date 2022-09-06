PFT’s Week One 2022 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on September 6, 2022, 9:32 AM EDT
NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Texans at Rams
Getty Images

1. Rams: Good news, the defending champs always start on top. Bad news, there’s only one direction to go.

2. Buccaneers: It feels like Tom Brady‘s last ride. And it has always felt as if he’s destined to walk away with a trophy under his arm.

3. Bills: They’re carrying the target of a Super Bowl winner without getting to the game in nearly 30 years.

4. Chiefs: How are they not more widely regarded to be ready to get right back to where they’ve been for four straight years?

5. Packers: With a depleted receiver room, the Cheeseheads soon may pivot to ayahuasca.

6. Bengals: Will 80-percent turnover make the offensive line better? It can’t really be much worse than it was in the postseason.

7. 49ers: If they can get adequate performance from the quarterback position and avoid a rash of key injuries, they could make it back to the Super Bowl.

8. Titans: Is this Ryan Tannehill‘s last chance to take the Titans to the next level?

9. Eagles: Five years after winning a Super Bowl, they’re ready to contend again.

10. Cowboys: Can they win in the playoffs this year? First, they have to get back there.

11. Colts: At a time when everyone is wondering whether Russell Wilson will join the Tom Brady/Matthew Stafford parade from new team to NFL title, Matt Ryan may be in a better position to actually pull that off.

12. Ravens: In a tightly-packed AFC, they’re as capable as anyone to get to the postseason and win more than one game there.

13. Cardinals: They’ll be fine in September and October. The pressure will be on in November and December, especially with the Hard Knocks in-season cameras and microphones there.

14. Raiders: The offense should be fine. Can the defense slow down the other three offenses in the division?

15. Chargers: Is it already playoffs or bust for second-year coach Brandon Staley?

16. Steelers: Write them off at your own peril.

17. Patriots: How many years of post-Tom Brady struggles before Brady gets more credit than Bill Belichick for the Super Bowls?

18. Dolphins: If Tua can get it done, the Dolphins can get to the round of eight, and maybe even to the AFC Championship.

19. Broncos: The bar is higher than it should be for a team that has undergone many changes over the past two years. Especially since they have to compete with the Chiefs, Raiders, and Chargers.

20. Saints: The departure of Sean Payton is being met with a surprising degree of nonchalance. It’s a huge void, and it’s still not clear whether anyone still on the coaching staff will be able to fill it.

21. Browns: If they eventually win a Super Bowl with Deshaun Watson, the bizarre journey of 2022 presumably will have been worth it. For anything less than that, it won’t be.

22. Vikings: Ding dong the Zim is dead. That alone could be enough to get the Vikings to the playoffs.

23. Panthers: They’ve got the talent to contend. Which will only make the seat even hotter for the coaching staff.

24. Washington: This is Carson Wentz‘s last chance to be an NFL starter. Will that be enough to get him to stop being reckless with the ball?

25. Seahawks: The presence of Pete Carroll forces us to take them more seriously. Even then, it feels like they’ll have a hard time — especially in a tough division.

26. Falcons: Matt Ryan was the cornerstone of the franchise since 2008. How will they not take a step back without him?

27. Giants: It’s going to take more than a year to fumigate the roster.

28. Lions: Can they climb the ladder? Absolutely. Will they? We’ll see.

29. Jaguars: If they were in the NFC, they’d be a fringe playoff contender. In the AFC, there are just too many good teams.

30. Bears: They’re tearing it down to build it up. It may take a while to build it up.

31. Jets: Hopefully, ownership will give the current regime enough time to get the most out of their current roster.

32. Texans: Bad news, they’ve earned this spot. Good news, there’s only one direction to go.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “PFT’s Week One 2022 NFL power rankings

  2. The Raiders are WAY too high, they will be finishing in the bottom 10.

  3. I love my Eagles, but although we made some great offseason moves we’re ranked too high on this list. I’d put us at #16 or so until we prove otherwise. But I’m optimistic !

  5. I really believe this is the year that the Vikings win the Super Bowl. No, i am not a Vikings fan.

  6. Chiefs and Chargers are the clear front runners in the AFC West. Broncos will be right behind them.

    Raiders take a step in the wrong direction amidst all the scandals and draft misses the past couple years.

  9. “17. Patriots: How many years of post-Tom Brady struggles before Brady gets more credit than Bill Belichick for the Super Bowls?”

    I thought this already happened

  11. Buccaneers? They should be somewhere like #8. No way Bengals are better than the Ravens. Burrow won’t have the luxury of the Ravens missing of their top 2 DBs this year.

  12. Dallas is in the top ten because of popularity! They need more than one receiver to contend!

  13. Neither the Cowboys nor the Eagles belong in the top ten. Otherwise this is a good first week list.

  14. The Falcons will be a surprise, going 8-9 rather than the commonly predicted 4-13. Mariotta will mesh better in Arthur Smith’s offense than Ryan and provide the mobility Atlanta has lacked. If he gets injured, expect Desmond Ridder to come in and be above-average, especially for a rookie.

  15. Rams being number 1 is right.

    Buccaneers are the most overrated team in the league. They got worse from last year and are some how number 2…

  16. Chargers at 15!? What are you smoking? Everywhere else I’ve seen they’re rated top 5 to at worst top 5-10 range. They will win the AFC West this year and Herbert > Mahomes

  17. I don’t understand the Packer hype. Rodgers is a legend but there’s a lot of question marks. The new special teams coordinator is that good huh?

  21. 49ers ,Titans, Eagles, Cowboys, Titans over the Ravens seems a bit much. I think the Broncos at 19 seems a bit low, but maybe Im biased. I think they are better than Raiders, Dolphins, Steelers and Patriots.

  23. nhpats2011 says:
    September 6, 2022 at 9:35 am
    Bob Kraft has many regrets

    —————-

    If you live you 81 you will have regrets. I am sure his regrets are about moments he should have spent with his wife and family and barely about anything else. Football would be last on the list of regrets. His rep took a hit over the massage incident, but I hardly blame him. A moment of weakness from a good man.

  24. nite2al says:
    September 6, 2022 at 9:50 am
    Buccaneers? They should be somewhere like #8. No way Bengals are better than the Ravens. Burrow won’t have the luxury of the Ravens missing of their top 2 DBs this year

    ———

    The Bengals have a better QB, RB and WRs. The also shored up their offensive line. I would compare the two teams’ defenses as pretty much equal.

    So in what way are the Ravens better?

  25. twittajohnny says:
    September 6, 2022 at 10:01 am
    Bills undefeated

    ————-

    As the Bills know intimately, if you don’t win the last one it doesn’t matter.

  26. It’s absolutely absurd if you think the colts the eagles and the titans are even the ravens are better than the raiders. They are not. You will be mistaken as time will tell

  27. maverick says:
    September 6, 2022 at 10:00 am
    Rams being number 1 is right.

    Buccaneers are the most overrated team in the league. They got worse from last year and are some how number 2…

    ———

    The NFC is severely depleted from my perspective, and the Bucs are the best of what’s left. I think Bills are #1 then Bucs, then Rams. Stafford won’t be healthy enough to finish the year.

  29. In a year when everyone is chirping about the mighty AFC we have 60% of both the top-5 and top-10 teams from the NFC. Thank you, it is about time someone got back in touch with reality!

  30. 4. Chiefs: How are they not more widely regarded to be ready to get right back to where they’ve been for four straight years?

    ———–

    Because they lost the one thing that no other team had. A player that could get open down field on any play and the only QB in the league that could make those throws. Hill will be worse with Tua and Mahomes will be worse without Hill.

  32. chioeke9 says:
    September 6, 2022 at 9:44 am

    Raiders at 14?

    ________________

    Agreed, they should be 28th or worse!

  33. bullcharger says:
    September 6, 2022 at 10:19 am
    nhpats2011 says:
    September 6, 2022 at 9:35 am
    Bob Kraft has many regrets

    —————-

    If you live you 81 you will have regrets. I am sure his regrets are about moments he should have spent with his wife and family and barely about anything else. Football would be last on the list of regrets. His rep took a hit over the massage incident, but I hardly blame him. A moment of weakness from a good man.

    ——-

    Let’s be more specific. Kraft has regrets regarding not keeping Tom Brady. His team has not come close to even being competitive in a single postseason game since he left. He is looking at a .500ish team this season and for years to come with “the genius” GM whiffing on early round draft picks.

    Did that clarify it for you?

  34. youain’tgotwhatittakes says:
    September 6, 2022 at 9:39 am
    Chiefs and Chargers are the clear front runners in the AFC West. Broncos will be right behind them.

    Raiders take a step in the wrong direction amidst all the scandals and draft misses the past couple years.
    ————————————
    I guess you missed the Raiders beating the Chargers last season to keep them out of the playoffs. The Raiders made the playoffs with those scandals and draft misses. Those misses are mostly gone and they have a better team then they fielded last season. Will their record reflect it could be another thing.

  35. IMHO, the Texans are not the worst team in the NFL! The Texans should be ranked ahead of the Jags, Jets, Bears, & Giants.

    Davis Mill had little to work with last season, yet Mills outperformed Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, and Jones. This season the Texans OL will be much better, and they will have a running game with rookie RB Pierce. The running game will help the Texans control the clock and give Mills more time to throw the ball. The Texans defense will be better with three new starters in the secondary, allowing more coverage sacks this year.

    IMHO, the Texans will be the surprise team of the NFL this season and win 7 to 9 games.

  36. 17. Patriots: How many years of post-Tom Brady struggles before Brady gets more credit than Bill Belichick for the Super Bowls?

    ——–

    The players play the game and deserve most of the credit, like Belichick often says. However, you can’t win 6 Super Bowls with the same coach and QB without them both mattering. Yes a great QB can win one without a great coach. I’m not sure a great coach can win any without a great QB. It hasn’t happened often. Reid just got over the hump with Mahomes for example. He had plenty of chances with lessor guys at the position but couldn’t do it.

  37. Of course Brady gets more credit for the SB wins than Coach B. Even Coach B would tell you that: “I don’t play the game on the field.” However, football is a team sport: Brady didn’t win the games by himself.

  39. Everyone is getting all excited about where their teams are ranked even though it means absolutely nothing. Remember this is not college football ladies and gentlemen. What Pro football Talk or anyone else ranks your team doesn’t ever come into play.

  40. I’m surprised that the Patriots are as high as #17,honestly. Since Brady left, my expectations are zero. Belichick’s moves have been head scratchers, to say the least. How long before the Krafts’ run out of patience? Love the #5 Packers take, also. I love that football is back!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.