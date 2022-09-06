Phillip Lindsay signs with Colts practice squad

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 6, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

As it turns out, Phillip Lindsay will stick around Indianapolis.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that Lindsay has signed with the team’s practice squad.

The veteran running back signed with Indianapolis in May. He rushed for 55 yards with a touchdown and caught three passes for 14 yards during the preseason. But the Colts elected to move on when reducing their roster, keeping Deon Jackson on the 53-man roster behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

After three years with Denver, Lindsay split last season between the Texans and Dolphins. He totaled 249 yards rushing with a touchdown in 14 games.

Lindsay rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Broncos.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Phillip Lindsay signs with Colts practice squad

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.