Raiders sign Keelan Cole, Alex Bars to their practice squad

Getty Images

The Raiders brought back receiver Keelan Cole and offensive guard Alex Bars to their practice squad Tuesday, the team announced. Las Vegas also cut defensive end Zach VanValkenburg from the practice squad and placed offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman on the practice squad injured list in corresponding moves.

The Raiders released Cole and Bars last week in their cuts to 53 players.

Cole, who signed with the team in May, made 187 receptions for 2,691 yards and 13 touchdowns in his five seasons in Jacksonville. He has 34 career starts.

Bars started 11 games the past two seasons in Chicago and appeared in 38 games the past three seasons. He signed with the Raiders in March.