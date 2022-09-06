Sean McDermott expects Isaiah McKenzie to be ready to go Thursday night

Getty Images

The Bills had a handful of players listed on their first injury report of the season Monday and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is part of that group.

Head coach Sean McDermott didn’t express much concern about McKenzie missing the season opener against the Rams on Thursday night during his Tuesday press conference, however. McKenzie’s groin injury kept him out of practices at the end of August, but he was back on the field for a full practice session on Monday and McDermott said he thinks the wideout will be “ready to go” in Los Angeles.

McKenzie is listed as the starter in the slot for the Bills heading into the regular season.

Two other Bills were listed as full participants on Monday. Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) are also expected to play on Thursday. Tackle Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) were the only Bills out of practice.