Steelers update depth chart, move Kenny Pickett ahead of Mason Rudolph

Posted by Josh Alper on September 6, 2022, 11:24 AM EDT
The Steelers released a depth chart on Monday that showed Mitch Trubisky is in line to start against the Bengals this weekend and it had Mason Rudolph listed as the team’s No. 2 player at the position.

Tuesday brought a change to the pecking order in Pittsburgh. The team issued an updated depth chart that now shows first-round pick Kenny Pickett in the backup spot while Rudolph is No. 3.

Pickett had been the No. 3 quarterback early in training camp, but he moved ahead of Rudolph as the summer unfolded and it was a surprise to see him listed third on the initial depth chart.

Head coach Mike Tomlin will be holding a press conference later in the day and all things quarterback will surely be part of the discussion.

