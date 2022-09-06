Sterling Shepard says he’s ready to go on Sunday

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard‘s recovery from last year’s torn Achilles went well over the course of the offseason and it looks like he’ll reach his goal of making it back in the lineup for the start of the 2022 season.

Shepard returned to practice a couple of weeks ago and he said on Tuesday, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, that he is “ready to go” for Sunday’s game against the Titans. Shepard tore his Achilles in Week 15 last year and he took a pay cut in March in order to remain on the team’s roster.

Shepard dealt with other injuries last year as well and had 36 catches for 366 yards and a touchdown in seven overall appearances.

The Giants list Shepard as a second-string wideout behind Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and rookie Wan'Dale Robinson. David Sills V and Richie James join Shepard on that line while Darius Slayton is in the No. 7 spot.