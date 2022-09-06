Todd Bowles: Julio Jones can have many good years left, Tom Brady has raised the bar

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles thinks wide receiver Julio Jones has plenty of good years left in him. And Bowles thinks Tom Brady has shown why.

Asked how many years Jones has left, Bowles didn’t answer with a specific number, but he noted that Brady is still playing well — and Brady is 12 years older than Jones.

“That’s a good question. I think Tom has set the bar high,” Bowles said.

The 33-year-old Jones has struggled to stay healthy, missing seven games in each of the last two seasons, but Bowles said that while Jones was out of shape when he arrived at Bucs camp, he is now looking like he did when he was an All-Pro in 2015 and 2016 with the Falcons.

“He can play,” Bowles said of Jones. “He’s kind of returned to his old self.”

Jones’ “old self” was among the best players in the NFL, and it seems unlikely that he’ll ever play at that level again. But Bowles still expects an aging Jones to have a big impact.