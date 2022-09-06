Tommy Doyle, Quintin Morris remain only Bills not to practice

Getty Images

The Bills had only one change to their injury report Tuesday: Receiver Stefon Diggs was given a veteran rest day.

Otherwise, the report was the same as Monday’s.

Safety Jordan Poyer was a full participant as it appears his elbow injury will not keep him out of the season opener.

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie (groin) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) also were full participants.

Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) did not participate again.

The Bills open the season against the Rams on Thursday night.