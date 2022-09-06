Ty Montgomery, Isaiah Wynn traveling to Florida with Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots are heading down to South Florida on Tuesday to prepare for their season opener against the Dolphins and they won’t be leaving any members of the active roster behind because of injuries.

During an appearance on WEEI Tuesday morning, Belichick said that everyone on the active roster should have a shot to play this weekend. He had a press conference a short time later and was asked if that meant running back Ty Montgomery and right tackle Isaiah Wynn would be making the trip after missing time with injuries recently.

“It does,” Belichick said.

Montgomery hurt his ankle in the team’s final preseason game and Wynn is dealing with an undisclosed injury. The Patriots will disclose it on Wednesday’s injury report and that will also provide information on how much work the two players are able to do in practice.