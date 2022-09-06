Van Jefferson remains day-to-day for Rams

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has been out since having knee surgery in early August and he was the only player on the team’s injury report for Monday’s practice.

On Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay offered a limited update on Jefferson’s status. He said late last week that the wideout has been “making good progress” toward getting back on the field, but that progress has not resulted in a clear sense of when that day will come.

McVay told reporters that Jefferson remains day-to-day with the first game of the season a couple of days away.

The Rams will give Jefferson an official injury designation for that matchup with the Bills on Wednesday, but it appears more likely that Jefferson will be on the sideline than that he’ll be in uniform.