Addition of “probably” makes Lamar Jackson’s deadline meaningless

Posted by Mike Florio on September 7, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Deadlines drive action. Anyone who pays attention to the NFL knows that. But when deadlines aren’t real, they don’t do the trick. And artificial deadlines work only if both sides treat them as real.

For the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, there seems to be no real deadline.

Soon will probably be the deadline,” Jackson said Wednesday. “Probably be cut off after this week.”

Probably. He used the word twice. That means it’s not a real deadline. And how could it be? If the Ravens were to offer next week everything he currently wants, would he say no? Probably not.

The problem is that Jackson is already into football mode. How can he not be? So how can he be carving out meaningful time to hammer out a deal?

Ultimately, it’s a two-part challenge. One, get the team’s best number on the table. Two, engage in an objective, dispassionate assessment of taking the best number vs. rejecting the best number. If Jackson can do that without the involvement of an agent, great. If he can’t, there probably won’t be a new deal — by this Friday or any Friday of the 2022 season.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Addition of “probably” makes Lamar Jackson’s deadline meaningless

  2. Some day people will understand that Lamar is his own man. He does not care about conventionality, and he certainly does not care about what others think of him. I find him refreshing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.