Allen Lazard not practicing after he was stepped on last week

Getty Images

The Packers could be without one of their key offensive weapons this week.

Receiver Allen Lazard is still not practicing after he wasn’t on the field last week. But head coach Matt LaFleur provided a little more information on the situation.

“He got stepped on last week, so that’s where we’re at with him,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

LaFleur did not disclose exactly what Lazard’s injury is, but the team’s injury report will be released later on Wednesday.

Lazard is one of the players the Packers are counting on to help replace the production of now-Raiders receiver Davante Adams. Last season, he caught 40 passes for 513 yards with eight touchdowns.

Green Bay also has Christian Watkins, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers, and Samori Toure on their 53-man roster.

The Packers will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Sunday.