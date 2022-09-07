Antonio Hamilton says he’s 90 percent healed from burns

Getty Images

Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton went on the non-football injury list last week after suffering second-degree burns to his feet in a cooking accident, but he is making steady progress in his recovery.

Hamilton posted a picture to social media on Tuesday showing him wearing shoes for the first time since the accident and said that his skin is 90 percent healed. He will miss at least four games as a result of going on the NFI list and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team is still working out how to bring Hamilton back up to speed.

“We’re hoping walkthroughs here in the near future to keep the mental sharp,” Kingsbury said, via ArizonaSports.com. “We do a bunch of walkthroughs in the indoor, but we’ll see. It’s uncharted territory for me and I think for a lot people around here to see how that’s all going to heal up and then the timetable on it.”

Hamilton was on track to start for the Cardinals before his injuries. They will now go with Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson, Trayvon Mullen, Christian Matthew, and Javelin Guidry as their corners.