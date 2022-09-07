Bills aim to trademark “Bills Mafia”

Getty Images

Dad, are you in the mafia? The Bills Mafia?

It’s a phrase that emerged organically as a reference to the fans of the NFL team in Buffalo. And it’s grown to the point at which the franchise wants to profit from it.

Via Sports Business Journal, the Bills are attempting to secure federal trademark protection for the term. They plan to sell a wide range of items bearing the name. Which means that anyone who currently is selling items with that name will eventually and inevitably be shut down, via cease-and-desist letter or otherwise.

The fact that the Bills already own the “Bills” part of Bills Mafia surely makes it easier to make the case that they deserve appropriate protection for the full term. Which in turn will lead to revenue, as fans have only one way to get Bills Mafia gear. By buying it in a way that gives the Bills a taste.

Sort of how the actual mafia does.