Bills, Dawson Knox agree to four-year contract extension

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 7, 2022, 11:15 AM EDT
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Bills have locked up one of their key offensive contributors.

Buffalo and tight end Dawson Knox have agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2026 season, according to multiple reports.

A third-round pick in 2019, Knox emerged last year as one of the Bills’ top offensive threats. He caught 49 passes for 587 yards with nine touchdowns in the regular season, adding seven receptions for 98 yards with a pair of TDs in the playoffs.

Knox was entering the final year of his rookie deal. He has 101 career receptions for 1,263 yards with 14 scores.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Knox is expected to become one of the top five highest-paid at his position. Knox is slated to sign the deal after Buffalo’s Wednesday practice.

The Bills will take on the Rams to open the season tomorrow night.

10 responses to “Bills, Dawson Knox agree to four-year contract extension

  1. As a close friend of the organization I am surprised that this mediocre player got the bag and their defense still lacks talent

  2. When the Bills are in the red zone, and the opposing team’s D is breaking, bad … he’s the one who Knox.

  3. I love Knox. That catch in the corner of the EZ in the WC game last year was incredible. He and Allen are a perfect combo. They both go all out, every single play.

  7. I’ve been a big fan of his since the draft, he certainly should have been selected ahead of guys like Sternberger, Oliver, Sample, and Warring. He had a career year last year but he’s never eclipsed 600 yds in a season. To get paid that much seems high, it’s basically the same contract Njoku got, which was also an overpay. I think the Bills would have been better off spending more of that money on the O-line and defense. As a Raiders fan, all these TEs getting the bag this year keeps driving the price up for Waller, who deserves top 3 TE money.

  8. The Bills BB is signing his 3rd round pick TE to an extension…Didn’t the Patriots BB just cut both of his 3rd round TE’s picks, from the same draft?!? I’m living in bizzaro world, but wouldn’t want it any other way!

  10. This is Beane getting out ahead of the market. Deal may look high today but Waller, Schultz, Geisecki, Hockenson, Pitts will all surpass this contract. Likely he’s not even a top 10 paid TE by the time the deal actually kicks in.

