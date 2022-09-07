Brian Robinson off crutches

Getty Images

The news about Commanders running back Brian Robinson‘s recovery from a pair of gunshot wounds continues to be positive.

Robinson was shot in the knee and glute while resisting an attempt to rob him a little more than a week ago and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shared a couple of promising updates about his condition during an appearance on WBIG.

Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, that Robinson’s swelling has gone down “an awful lot” and that the running back is now off of crutches.

The Commanders placed Robinson on the non-football injury list last week, so he will not be eligible to play in the first four games of the regular season. The team is optimistic that he will be able to return to action this season and the continued progress he’s shown since getting out of the hospital should keep that return firmly in everyone’s sights.