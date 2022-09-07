Chargers call J.C. Jackson day to day

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery Aug. 23, and a report from NFL Media earlier in the day indicated he isn’t expected to play in the season opener. While it seems a longshot Jackson will make his Chargers’ debut Sunday against the Raiders, the team isn’t ready to rule him out.

Jackson is out of his walking boot, and coach Brandon Staley said Jackson ran some Tuesday. Staley called Jackson day to day and considers him a game-time decision.

“He is on the road to recovery. Things are very positive,” Staley said, via Joe Reddy of the Associated Press.

But Jackson, who missed only four games the past four seasons with the Patriots, did not practice Wednesday.

The Chargers will have Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. outside and Bryce Callahan in the slot if Jackson doesn’t play.

“The real positive is that we’ve played with everybody in the secondary,” Staley said. “We know how to use the players that are going to be out there, so we have a lot of confidence in everybody that’s going to go play out there in that game of, whoever it is, and make sure that they’re in the right role to do so.

“I think we’ve really built depth in our secondary. That progress is still ongoing, but like you said, it’s going to be a tough challenge against those guys.”

Tight end Donald Parham (hamstring) also did not practice, but rookie running back Isaiah Spiller returned after injuring his ankle Aug. 20 against the Cowboys.