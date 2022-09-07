Chris Godwin fully participates in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin cast some doubt on his availability for Sunday night’s opener against the Cowboys in a recent interview when he said he didn’t think anyone knows if he’ll be able to play, but there have been other signs pointing toward him getting on the field.

Godwin, who tore his ACL late last season, is no longer practicing with a brace on his knee and Wednesday’s injury report lists him as a full participant. While those things suggest things are coming along well, head coach Todd Bowles said the team is going to check in with Godwin closer to kickoff to see how he feels about playing.

“If he feels healthy and he’s ready to go and they clear him . . . you take your shot. Anything less than that, I’d rather he sit . . . I don’t want him to be out there before it’s time,” Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Running back Giovani Bernard (ankle), wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), safety Logan Ryan (hamstring), and right tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) were all limited participants. Wide receiver Julio Jones (not injury related) and cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) did not participate.