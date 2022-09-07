David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins limited in Packers practice

Posted by Josh Alper on September 7, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT
The Packers closed out last season without David Bakhtiari or Elgton Jenkins in the lineup and it’s been unclear for much of the offseason if they’d be back to face the Vikings in Week One.

That game is drawing closer and things look to be moving in a positive direction for both players. Bakhtiari said this week that he believes he’s on track to start this weekend and he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

Jenkins drew the same listing on Green Bay’s first injury report of the year. Both players are recovering from knee injuries and Jenkins is also listed with a pectoral injury. The Packers have Bakhtiari listed as the starting left tackle with Jenkins at right tackle.

As previously noted, wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) did not practice. Safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) and tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) were also limited partcipants.

Kicker Mason Crosby (right knee), linebacker Tipa Galeai (elbow), center Jake Hanson (shoulder), safety Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), tackle Yosh Nijman (knee), and wide receiver Christian Watson (knee) were full participants.

2 responses to “David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins limited in Packers practice

  2. Both will get the opportunity to block Z Smith (who incidentally didn’t express any of the rancor in a Journal Sentinel interview that he did with Tyler Dunne. He was actually very low key. Sorry he feels that way. but yeah, getting paid a full season for 2 games and being a $$$$ question mark for this year is a real kick in the kahones.

