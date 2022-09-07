Duane Brown doesn’t practice, George Fant limited

Getty Images

The Jets won’t have Zach Wilson at quarterback for the season opener against the Ravens and their starting offensive tackles are dealing with injury issues as well.

Left tackle Duane Brown did not practice on Wednesday because of a shoulder injury and right tackle George Fant was limited with a knee injury. Fant was set to be the left tackle before Mekhi Becton‘s injury led the team to sign Brown and put the multi-time Pro Bowler at his usual position.

Complicating matters all the more is that Conor McDermott was also limited with an ankle injury. McDermott and fourth-round pick Max Mitchell are the team’s backup tackles.

Cornerbacks D.J. Reed (knee) and Justin Hardee (calf) were also limited participants on Wednesday.