Frank Reich: Shaquille Leonard is far from 100 percent, but he can play at 80 percent

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has returned to the practice field. But it’s still unclear if he’ll be available for this weekend’s season opener.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Wednesday that Leonard will be a full participant in Wednesday’s session. But after undergoing offseason back surgery and missing training camp practices, Leonard still needs to ramp up before playing.

“Can he practice three days and play 15 snaps? I don’t know. Maybe,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “He’s far from 100 percent. But he can play at 80 percent. That’s just my number.”

Reich also said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, that Leonard “just needs more action to gauge exactly how it’s going to feel like.”

Leonard said last week that he’ll play when he feels like he’s ready and comfortable.

The Colts injury report will be out later on Wednesday.