George Kittle not practicing Wednesday with groin injury

Getty Images

The 49ers could have an injury issue brewing with one of their most important offensive players.

Tight end George Kittle is not practicing on Wednesday with a groin injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in his Wednesday press conference.

Shanahan noted he was “not sure” how serious Kittle’s injury is.

“Was hoping he’d be good today,” Shanahan said. “Did a little on Monday and not feeling good today. So we’ll have to see day-by-day.”

Kittle has emerged as one of the best tight ends in football and should be a critical piece for first-year starter Trey Lance. Last season, Kittle caught 71 passes for 910 yards with a career-high six touchdowns in 14 games. In the postseason, Kittle added seven coaches for 108 yards with one TD.

Kittle’s status will be worth monitoring as the week progresses. San Francisco’s full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.

The 49ers travel to Chicago to play the Bears on Sunday.