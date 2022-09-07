Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Poyer set to play Thursday night

Getty Images

The Bills don’t have any major injury concerns for their season opener in Los Angeles.

The team released its final injury report before Thursday night’s game on Wednesday and none of the team’s starting players has an injury designation. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (groin) and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) were listed as full participants in practice for the third straight day and both players are set to play against the Rams.

Defensive lineman Tim Settle (calf) was also a full participant and also avoided an injury designation.

Tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) and tackle Tommy Doyle (foot) both practiced Wednesday after missing the last two days. They have been listed as questionable for Thursday night.