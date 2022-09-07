J.J. Watt day-to-day with calf strain

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt remained out of practice on Wednesday.

Watt didn’t practice on Monday either and he has been off the field since testing positive for COVID a couple of weeks ago, but that wasn’t the reason head coach Kliff Kingsbury cited for Wednesday’s absence. Kingsbury told reporters that Watt has a calf strain.

Kingsbury also said that Watt is considered day-to-day as the Cardinals head toward their Week One matchup with the Chiefs. Playing without him would be a blow to any plan that Kingsbury comes up with to try to slow down Patrick Mahomes.

Darren Urban of the team’s website reports center Rodney Hudson, linebacker Markus Golden, and cornerback Trayvon Mullen were also missing from the practice field Wednesday. Tight end Zach Ertz was working after sitting out of Monday’s session.