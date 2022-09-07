Jadeveon Clowney misses practice with illness

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney missed Wednesday’s practice. He was listed with an elbow injury and an illness, but coach Kevin Stefanski said it was the illness that kept Clowney sidelined.

“Just sick. Expect him back,” Stefanski said.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was back at practice after spending time away from the team to deal with a personal matter over the weekend. He missed time this summer for the same reason and reports indicated he was away from the team to be with an ill family member.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (knee), defensive end Chase Winovich (hamstring), cornerback Greedy Williams (hamstring), receiver Mike Woods (hamstring) and safety Grant Delpit (hip) were limited Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (elbow), safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring), cornerback A.J. Green (hip) and defensive end Isaiah Thomas (hand) were full participants.