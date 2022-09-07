Jason Kelce says he’s “for sure” playing Week 1

Getty Images

Things appeared to be trending in the right direction for Eagles center Jason Kelce to be on the field for Week One.

But now Kelce has removed any doubt.

During an interview with the 94 WIP Morning Show on Wednesday, Kelce said he’ll start the season opener against the Lions.

“I’ll play, for sure,” Kelce said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

Kelce underwent elbow surgery to correct a longstanding issue last month. Head coach Nick Sirianni said at the time that if Kelce was close, the center was likely to play. The longtime Eagles O-lineman has started 122 consecutive games, dating back to 2014.

“The elbow’s great,” Kelce said. “I practiced for the first time last week. Elbow feels really good, feels better than it’s felt probably a couple years, honestly.”

Kelce added he’s, “Looking forward to getting back out there and being back out with my teammates a little more than I have been, to be honest with you.”

The Eagles will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions this weekend.