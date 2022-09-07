Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari listed as limited Wednesday

Getty Images

Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is trending in the right direction.

Thibodeaux returned to practice Wednesday, officially getting in limited work after injuring his knee on a cut block by Thaddeus Moss on Aug. 21. The No. 5 overall pick escaped serious injury with a sprained MCL diagnosis and a prognosis of 3-4 weeks.

Thibodeaux said Tuesday he was uncertain whether he would play in Sunday’s opener against the Titans.

“Right now, it’s day to day,” Thibodeaux said, via a transcript from the team. “It could really go either way. We’re just waiting to see where it is when the time comes.”

The Giants’ other starting edge rusher, Azeez Ojulari, also had a limited practice. Ojulari injured his calf while running sprints after the Giants’ joint practice with the Jets on Aug. 25.

Receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) and safety Dane Belton (clavicle), the only other players on the injury report, were limited as well.