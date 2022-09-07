Mac Jones: It’s really cool to be named a captain

Getty Images

Head coach Bill Belichick announced the Patriots’ captains for 2022 on Wednesday and quarterback Mac Jones was among the group of six players.

Jones’ ascent to captain in his second season is not much of a surprise, given that he began last season as New England’s QB1. But it still means something to the second-year quarterback, who was selected with the 15th overall pick of the 2021 draft.

“I think it’s really cool,” Jones said, via Dakota Randall of NESN. “I think I have a lot of work to do. I want to become an even better leader. I think we have great guys around us that make everything better. Great coaches, great organization and we’ve just got to build. I’m going to learn from the older guys like I did when I first got here and continue to do that. Hopefully, some of the younger guys can come to me, whether that be issues and things they want to get fixed, or things that they’re struggling with.

“I’ll be happy to help anybody on our team.”

The Patriots also will have also center David Andrews, special teamer Matthew Slater, linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, and safety Devin McCourty as their 2022 captains.

“I mean, titles are titles,” he said. “I think really good leaders lead no matter what. If they’re the No. 1 guy or not, it doesn’t matter, they’re good leaders. I think it’s great. But you have to be yourself and that’s what’ss important to me, is just being myself. I’m plenty good enough and I just need to continue to grow and try to figure out how I can get better as a player, as a leader, and a person, and all that stuff.

“So, it comes with time and experience and learning lessons.”

Jones has plenty to learn when it comes to being an NFL quarterback. But as he enters Year Two, he appears to be on the right track.