Michael Thomas gets in limited practice Wednesday

One of the questions for the Saints heading into Sunday’s opener is whether wide receiver Michael Thomas will make his long-awaited return to the lineup.

Wednesday’s practice was the first one of the year to be followed by a formal injury report and it shows that Thomas worked on a limited basis. Thomas didn’t play at all in 2021 because of an ankle injury and his comeback hit a snag this summer when he hurt his hamstring.

Thomas also worked in Monday’s walkthrough, so things seem to be moving in the right direction. Head coach Dennis Allen indicated that’s the case, but made no hint about Thomas’ status against the Falcons.

“We’ll see where he’s at but certainly he’s progressing.” Allen said, via Rod Walker of the NOLA.com.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (groin), running back Dwayne Washington (hamstring), cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle), tackle Landon Young (hip), and tackle Tanner Owen (not injury related) did not practice. Center Erik McCoy (calf), linebacker Pete Werner (groin), and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) were limited participants.