Michael Thomas on his 2022 goal: I’m trying to top 2019

USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas had one of the greatest seasons for a receiver in NFL history in 2019 with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. He has 40 catches for 438 yards since, becoming mostly an afterthought in a what-have-you-done-lately league.

Is it possible Thomas returns to his pre-injury level this season? He certainly thinks so.

“I’m trying to top (2019),” Thomas said, via the team website.

Much has changed since Jan. 17, 2021, when Thomas last played a game. Drew Brees was the Saints’ quarterback then and Sean Payton the coach. Now, Jameis Winston is the quarterback and Dennis Allen the coach.

Twenty months later, after two ankle surgeries, the Saints receiver is starting over.

“At the end of the day, the one thing I’ve learned is that the game does not change,” Thomas said. “There might be new players that come in; there might be new coaches; the game doesn’t change.

“It’s all about creating separation, getting open, making the play, competing, being physical, and those things I take pride in. Those things I work on every day, so I like my chances when the ball comes or when my number is called, making that play and taking advantage of every opportunity. Just being locked in, I feel like the sky is the limit. I feel like — I don’t want to give anything away — but I just want to keep doing what I’m doing. I believe in my talent. I just believe in myself. I believe in my game. I believe in my craft. I feel like the good thing about this game is you can put it on display on Sunday, and I can’t wait to put it on display.”

Thomas had a limited practice Wednesday as he recovers from a hamstring injury and is on track to return Sunday.