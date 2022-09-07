Mitch Trubisky: Going to be huge to start Sunday’s game

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin waited until Tuesday to officially name Mitch Trubisky the team’s starting quarterback for their Week One game against the Bengals, but it didn’t come as a shock to Trubisky.

In addition to the numerous and easy to read tea leaves pointing in that direction, Trubisky told reporters on Wednesday that Tomlin let the quarterbacks know his decision last week. That’s given Trubisky some time to reflect on how it will feel to lead the offense into Cincinnati on Sunday.

“It’s going to be huge,” Trubisky said, via the team’s website. “It’s something I looked forward to, something I’ve worked for. I’m just grateful for the opportunity and I’m going to take full advantage. . . . “I had a really good camp. I came in here with a lot of experience, showed I could lead the team. Showed I’ve been playing really well, throwing the football really well. Now we go out there and execute on the field.”

Trubisky started three openers during his time with the Bears and he said that he thinks his experience in Chicago “helped me get to this point” with the Steelers. He also said he thinks he’s improved his processing since his time with the Bears and that he believes he’s more accurate while getting the ball out quicker as a result. Sunday’s game will provide the first test of that.