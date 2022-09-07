NFL emphasizing illegal contact penalties, which more than tripled during preseason

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 7, 2022, 12:01 PM EDT
If the preseason was any indication, illegal contact penalties are going way up this year.

NFL officials called 22 illegal contact penalties during the preseason, up from just seven during last year’s preseason, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

The NFL made illegal contact a point of emphasis for the officials during offseason training, and the officials listened, calling a whopping 15 illegal contact penalties during preseason Week One. The league officiating office may have told the refs to tamp down the illegal contact calls after that, as calls declined in the second and third weeks of the preseason.

Often, points of emphasis at the start of the regular season disappear as the season wears on and players, coaches, fans and the media complain that a penalty is getting called too often. But at least at the start of the season, an increased number of illegal contact penalties is something defensive backs should be ready for.

  1. There is illegal contact on literally every route a receiver runs every play in every game. DB’s cover using their hands on the receiver as a gauge. Good luck with that. If the calls are unbalanced during a given game, expect the “Fix is in” cries

  2. Yep, it will be flag football within ten years. Hope these young fans are watching and collecting games off youtube. Defense will disappear before their eyes …

  3. Because we don’t have enough offensive advantage. Hey NFL, why don’t you take away the safeties and make it 11 on 9 so you can have a score on every play?

