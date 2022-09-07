NFLPA will oppose NFL’s effort to exercise control over joint practices

Posted by Mike Florio on September 7, 2022, 11:34 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The NFL “absolutely” will explore taking control of player discipline during joint practices. The NFL Players Association definitely will oppose it.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFLPA will fight against the league’s effort to impose the same penalties for on-field, in-game misconduct to joint practices. As the source put it, the opposition is rooted in the union’s disdain for joint practices generally.

During the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations, the NFLPA pushed hard to eliminate joint practices. Ultimately, the two sides agreed to specific rules. For example, they can’t occur more than two days in any week of the preseason, and they can’t happen the day before a preseason game. Also, with three preseason games, there can be no more than four joint practices per team.

The union prefers to have none. As Cam Heyward (who spoke out against joint practice during the 2020 negotiations as Pittsburgh’s player representative) has argued, it’s a wrestling match, a free-for-all. And while it’s less of a free-for-all if the NFL can impose discipline for conduct happening during joint practices, if the NFL’s alternatives are not being able to discipline players who, for example, swing helmets during joint practices and getting rid of joint practices entirely, maybe the best move would be to get rid of joint practices entirely.

Currently, only teams can impose discipline for player misconduct during joint practice. The union believes that there are clear limits on what teams can do, even if they are inclined to do anything. As the NFLPA sees it, the teams are responsible to ensure things don’t get out of hand, and the teams responsible if they do.

Regardless of how it plays out, the NFL won’t be able to assume responsibility for joint practices without the union’s agreement. Currently, the union doesn’t seem to be inclined to agree — mainly because the union would like to get rid of joint practices.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “NFLPA will oppose NFL’s effort to exercise control over joint practices

  1. The NFLPA seems to be against everything that requires work. Maybe the NFLPA should oppose all games, too. That way the players could just relax and collect their money and not bother any of us.

  2. So Goodell can impose penalties for what a guy does on his own time but not when he is practicing against another NFL team? The NFL rules crack me up. These fools make money in spite of themselves….not because of themselves

  6. Apparently the NFLPA is against protecting the health of their members and only likes to make sure guys like Aaron Donald get to play on the field when they harm or attempt harm with others.

    NFLPA is a joke. Protect the bad seeds at all costs.

  7. If it really is just a “free for all” then it sounds as though little good comes from having such practices. They should be abolished in the interest pf player safety

  8. The NFLPA is supposed to work for all of its members. I’m pretty sure those members that also pay dues don’t want to be murdered by their own helmet.

  9. Sometimes the NFLPA seems like my youngest child — no matter what I suggest, even if it is the most logical and best choice, she takes the opposite position.

  10. “If it really is just a “free for all” then it sounds as though little good comes from having such practices” There’s a lot to gain from them if both coaches actually control their players. But when one team lets their players rampage, the other team is going to stand up for themselves and it turns into a mess going back and forth with injuries and drama like this. The goal for a good coach looking to do joint practices is to find another coach that is looking to keep their team disciplined and especially this offseason some teams found out which teams not to invite back to joint practices ever again.

  11. The NFLPA seems to be going for the “It’s just practice!!1” excuse, but that doesn’t work in this case from a logical perspective. A team disciplining its own players with a practice fight between just their own team is okay because the victim is their own players so they have a motivation to control this stuff (though status plays a factor, if Donald did this in practice to his teammate the Rams probably wouldn’t do anything either). But when there’s a victim on another team that is having his head bashed in by Donald, or the Panthers bubble players decapitating players in joint practices, the teams can’t just discipline themselves because they have little motivation to do so when its other team’s players being affected. And these incidents have long term consequences with injuries to the other teams, there needs to be consequences for them, especially considering teams can get fined for having too much contact in OTAs, or too many padded practices, but then you can get away with anything in joint practices.

  12. Even though you all voted me down I was right! Hate to say I told you so! Even still the joint practices are a way to get a game like atmosphere for the players without owners paying the full compensation. They will end soon.

  13. For some reason the NFLPA always gets a pass on things. These are two separate issues. Should the NFL be able to discipline players for actions like Aaron Donald did the other day? Yes, 100%. Not even a question. What does that have to do with whether there are joint practices or not. There ARE joint practices!

  14. If you don’t want the NFL to get involved, then suspend the crap out of Aaron Donald! If the NFLPA was interested in protesting its members, they should be for a suspension. I am sure those struck by the helmet are members of the NFLPA too. Don’t be a hypocrite

  15. IF the NFLPA does not believe the NFL has control over practice, then why did they negotiate a limit to the number of practices and how many padded practices there are. This is merely an attempt to make the NFL negotiate and give something up in return.

    Donald brought disrepute with his helmet swinging. The NFL can discipline him anytime it wants.

  16. The NFL cannot police everything. Practice is a team activity and should be organized and run by teams. If the NFL were to take control of player discipline during joint practices then teams would then be discouraged from holding such practices. That would be harmful to the growth and development of players thus a watered down product on the field, at least in the early stages of the season. Preseason is watered down so these practices helps the players get their bearings. The NFL just needs to steer clear of this topic and worry about more important topics.

  17. It’s a union’s job to ask for the stars and settle way down at what they really think they can get. Same goes for management’s negotiators.

    Due to the nature of the game the NFLPA is the weakest of the big 4 sports unions.

    They have to do stuff like this, if for only optics, because they are so ineffectual elsewhere.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.