Odell Beckham Jr. “half” suggests he’ll sign with winner of Bills-Rams game

Posted by Mike Florio on September 7, 2022, 9:43 AM EDT
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

The Rams have kept a locker ready for receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The team playing in L.A. tomorrow night may want to borrow it.

Beckham recently suggested that he’ll sign with whoever wins the regular-season opener between Buffalo and L.A. Via Jordan Dajani of CBSSports.com, Beckham later said he “half” means it.

Both teams are regarded as contenders to sign OBJ. Bills pass rusher Von Miller has been recruiting Beckham, and G.M. Brandon Beane hasn’t slammed the door.

Beckham’s ACL recovery complicates the situation. It also gives him the flexibility to wait and watch. Unexpected contenders will emerge during the season. Expected contenders will fade. Injuries will happen. Needs will emerge.

With no one making Beckham an offer he won’t refuse, why not take his time? If the goal is to play in January and to try to get to the last game in February in the hopes of getting paid in March, it makes sense to let the race play out for several weeks before picking a horse.

The Rams seem to be quietly confident they’ll get Beckham. Maybe they will. The longer they wait, the greater the risk someone else will roll the dice on a player who, if healthy, is still among the best in the league.

7 responses to “Odell Beckham Jr. “half” suggests he’ll sign with winner of Bills-Rams game

  1. I think it will be a non-football decision. I love the lunch-pail mentality of Buffalo and the Mafia but it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. Odell loved the stage in Gotham and La-La land, and was like a fish out of water in Cleveland(somewhat similar to Buffalo).

    And speaking of a ‘football decision’ I’m not sure that if the Bills did sign him, it wouldn’t turn out to be subtraction by addition(pissing off both Diggs and Beckham every time they didn’t get the rock tossed at them).

  5. Here’s the challenge with OBJ. What player are you getting? 2 significant knee injuries. Does he have the quickness he used to have? Is he the disruptive force that he was with Cleveland, or the motivated receiver he was with the Rams? How much is he looking to sign a contract? They say 9-10 months to recover from ACL surgery. Surgery was performed in February 2022, so November/December would be the timetable for a return. But he will be 30 at that point, and is it an ability to play or an ability to play at a high level? I think signing him would be risky, but at least the Rams have worked with him and he knows their playbook, players, etc. Still a risk, but lower than for other teams. I would probably pass for this season.

  6. Mathew Stafford resurrected Odell Beckham jr.’s career. A WR pushing 30 yrs old with an extensive injury history,that runs lazy undisciplined routes and a bad attitude to boot. Good luck to whoever brings this guy into their locker room.

