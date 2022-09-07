On first injury report of Josh McDaniels era, Raiders are fully healthy

Getty Images

Josh McDaniels isn’t in Foxboro anymore.

After working for a coach who often kept his truly injured players concealed by overloading the injury report, McDaniels had submitted a Week One Wednesday report in his first year as the Raiders coach that includes not a single name.

Nobody. No one. Which means everyone is healthy.

It comes at a time when tight end Darren Waller recently had a hamstring injury. He recently said he’s 100 percent. The injury report indicates that he is.

And that everyone else is. Absent an injury in practice on Thursday or Friday, the Raiders will enter their first game of the season at full strength.