Rams announce three-year contract extension for Rob Havenstein

The Rams announced a three-year contract extension with right tackle Rob Havenstein on Wednesday night. A report earlier indicated the sides were close to a new deal.

Havenstein, 30, was entering the final year of a four-year, $32.5 million contract he signed in 2018. He was scheduled to make a $7.25 million base salary in 2022.

The Rams selected Havenstein in the second round in 2015, and he and Aaron Donald are the only players remaining from the team’s time in St. Louis.

He has started 99 regular-season games and 10 postseason games and has played 6,178 snaps in the regular season in his career.

Havenstein is a first-year team captain in 2022, replacing Andrew Whitworth as the leader along the offensive line.