Report: J.C. Jackson is not expected to play against Raiders

Getty Images

Cornerback J.C. Jackson is one of the offseason acquisitions that have raised expectations for the Chargers heading into the 2022 season, but it looks like he won’t be on hand to help their bid to get the year off to a winning start.

Jackson had ankle surgery on August 23 and word at the time was that he would be sidelined for two-to-four weeks while he was recovering. Sunday’s opener against the Raiders falls in the middle of that range and Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Media reports that Jackson is not expected to be in the lineup.

Wednesday will bring the first Chargers injury report of the season and Jackson being listed as out of practice would be a strong sign that his debut with the AFC West team will not come this weekend.

Asante Samuel Jr., Bryce Callahan, Michael Davis, Deane Leonard, and Ja'Sir Taylor are the other corners on the 53-man roster for the Chargers.