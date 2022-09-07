Report: Jets will start Joe Flacco against Ravens

Getty Images

It looks like Week One will feature a Joe Flacco revenge game.

The Jets have resisted ruling Zach Wilson out of their opener against the Ravens as he works his way back from an August knee injury, but he hasn’t returned to the practice field yet and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Flacco will start at quarterback this Sunday.

Flacco was a Ravens first-round pick in 2008 and piloted them to the Super Bowl XLVII title during his 11-year run in Baltimore. He has started five games for the Jets in place of Wilson and Sam Darnold over the last two seasons and Jets head coach Robert Saleh said this summer that he thinks the veteran could still be a regular starter in the league.

Saleh has also made it clear that the quarterback job will be Wilson’s once he is cleared to return to action. The Jets face the Browns, Bengals and Steelers after the Ravens.