Report: Jets will start Joe Flacco against Ravens

Posted by Josh Alper on September 7, 2022, 11:42 AM EDT
NFL: AUG 28 Preseason - Giants at Jets
Getty Images

It looks like Week One will feature a Joe Flacco revenge game.

The Jets have resisted ruling Zach Wilson out of their opener against the Ravens as he works his way back from an August knee injury, but he hasn’t returned to the practice field yet and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Flacco will start at quarterback this Sunday.

Flacco was a Ravens first-round pick in 2008 and piloted them to the Super Bowl XLVII title during his 11-year run in Baltimore. He has started five games for the Jets in place of Wilson and Sam Darnold over the last two seasons and Jets head coach Robert Saleh said this summer that he thinks the veteran could still be a regular starter in the league.

Saleh has also made it clear that the quarterback job will be Wilson’s once he is cleared to return to action. The Jets face the Browns, Bengals and Steelers after the Ravens.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Report: Jets will start Joe Flacco against Ravens

  2. LOL!

    Saleh was so desperate to try to show he was in control to temporarily cover the Zach Bust that he misspoke and now he’s got egg all over his face.

    Great start to the Jets season!

    I wonder how Bart Scott feels about all this?

  4. Joe is still elite. Look for him to take down either the Steelers or the Browns. The Jets have no chance against the Bengals or Ravens.

  6. touchback6 says:
    September 7, 2022 at 11:46 am
    I wonder how Bart Scott feels about all this?
    ___________

    I guarantee you that no one cares about what Bart Scott thinks.

  7. As a Ravens fans I have to know, can he read a defense yet? Seriously though, I wish Joe all the best, except when he plays the Ravens.

  8. inozwetrust says:
    September 7, 2022 at 11:56 am
    Joe is still elite. Look for him to take down either the Steelers or the Browns. The Jets have no chance against the Bengals or Ravens.

    1215Rate This
    —————–

    This is one of the funniest things I’ve ever read here.

  9. Revenge game? For what?

    Joe’s skill set had dropped (not that it was ever that great to begin with) with the start of the 2018 season.

    It was evident that he was gone when Lamar went on to lead the team to the division title.

    You can only hype this game so much……

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.