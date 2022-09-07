Report: Michael Thomas participated in Monday walk-through

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 7, 2022, 9:24 AM EDT
It’s been a long time since Saints receiver Michael Thomas suited up for a game. But it’s looking more and more like he’ll be on the field for Sunday’s season opener against the Falcons.

Per Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune and NOLA.com, Thomas was present at the Saints’ walk-through on Monday. That’s regarded as another positive sign for his potential availability for Week One.

While Thomas’ ankle has healed after keeping him sidelined for much of the 2020 season and all of 2021, the receiver has been dealing with a hamstring injury suffered during training camp.

Thomas’ participation will be worth monitoring throughout the practice week. The Saints’ first injury report is due after Wednesday’s practice.

After leading the league with 149 catches and 1,725 yards in 2019, Thomas played only seven games with five starts in 2020 and recorded 40 catches for 438 yards.

  3. He is gonna light up defenses this year. With the new deep targets and a qb with a live arm he will have plenty of room to work

  4. Who really cares at this point hes done. Never the same after he got paid. Payton retired because of this guy waiting till the last minute for surgery on his ankle.

