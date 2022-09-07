Report: Rams close to extension for Rob Havenstein

Getty Images

The Rams are nearing a contract extension with right tackle Rob Havenstein, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The deal will reward Havenstein as the team’s longest-tenured offensive lineman and for taking over a leadership role with the retirement of Andrew Whitworth. Havenstein was voted a team captain for the first time.

The deal also is expected to free up cap space for the Rams this season.

Havenstein signed a four-year, $32.5 million contract with the Rams in 2018, with his $8.125 million annual average currently ranking eighth among right tackles. Ryan Ramczyk‘s $18.2 million annual average tops the position.

The Rams drafted Havenstein in the second round in 2015, and he has started 99 games for the team.

Havenstein, 30, has never made a Pro Bowl.